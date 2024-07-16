Fall 2024 Citizens Academy Applications Open 

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the Fall 2024 Citizens Academy.

The academy will start on September 5 and run through December 5. Classes will meet from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday nights for 12 classes and one Saturday field day from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. No classes are scheduled for the week of Halloween or Thanksgiving

The academy is designed to give community members an overview of the operations of LCSO. After kicking off with an introduction to the Sheriff and his command staff, topics and demonstrations include:



Patrol Operations

K9 Program

Bomb Squad/Terrorism • Frauds and Scams

Major Case Investigations • Crime Scene Investigation • Wildland Firefighting

Search and Rescue/Dive Rescue • SWAT/AHCR and Hostage Negotiations • Dispatch

School Resource Officers

Mental Health Co-Responder Program • Drug Task Force

Jail Operations and Programs



The topics are presented by deputies, commanders, and professional staff leaders responsible for each area. One of the highlights of the academy is field day, during which students will participate in live scenarios. The scenarios include responding to calls involving live shooting with simulated ammunition, making traffic stops, building searches, and processing a mock crime scene.

The academy capacity is limited and fills up fast. All applicants must be at least 18 years old and a resident or business owner in Larimer County. The fee for the academy is $35, which covers the cost of a student t-shirt, materials, and meals served at field day and graduation.

To learn more and apply for the Fall 2024 program, please visit https://www.larimer.gov/sheriff/quick-links/get involved/citizens-academy.