CSU Braces for Vigil and Free Speech Event Amid Rising Tensions

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Charlie Kirk Memorial and “Against Political Violence” Forum to Draw Crowds to Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS – Two high-profile events set for Thursday, Sept. 18, are drawing national attention and sparking rising tensions at Colorado State University. A vigil honoring the late Charlie Kirk and a student-organized forum on free speech and political violence will bring crowds to Fort Collins and Colorado State University.

The Turning Point USA student chapter at CSU will host a vigil for Charlie Kirk from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Canvas Stadium. Several outside groups that had planned separate memorials agreed to join the vigil, making it one of the largest gatherings expected on campus this week. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Earlier that afternoon, at 4 p.m., Political Review and its CSU student chapter will host an event titled “For Free Speech. Against Political Violence” in the Lory Student Center Ballroom. The program will spotlight national concerns over protest culture, political expression, and the role of universities in free speech debates.

Safety at the Forefront

CSU officials said safety is their top priority. After violence erupted at another U.S. university last week, CSU proactively worked with organizers to move events into campus facilities where tighter security measures could be implemented.

Both events will follow CSU’s game-day security standards, including a clear-bag policy and magnetometer screenings. Firearms remain banned on Colorado campuses under a 2024 state law.

“CSU’s top priority is the safety of our students and the community,” Interim Police Chief Stacey Clement said. “By coordinating with law enforcement, we are providing venues where First Amendment rights can be exercised as safely as possible.”

Balancing Free Expression and Community Concerns

University officials stressed that CSU is only providing the venues and is not affiliated with the organizers or their messages. As a public institution, CSU is legally required to protect the First Amendment by providing space for diverse — and sometimes contentious — viewpoints.

Campus operations will otherwise remain normal on Thursday, though parking is expected to be limited. Attendees are encouraged to plan or use alternative transportation.

More information about CSU’s policies on free speech can be found on CSU’s First Amendment website.