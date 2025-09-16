Arrest Made in Politically Motivated Loveland Memorial Arson Case

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police say incident appears politically motivated; investigation remains active

LOVELAND – A Loveland man has been arrested following an arson and vandalism incident at a community memorial late Saturday night. Police say the case, which involved the burning of a memorial and damage to a nearby vehicle, appears to be politically motivated.

On Saturday, September 13, just before midnight, Loveland Police responded to the 200 block of E. 23rd Street after receiving a 911 call reporting arson and criminal mischief. A memorial honoring Charlie Kirk had been placed on a resident’s fence, displaying a sign that read “RIP Charlie Kirk, we stand with you,” surrounded by flags and solar lights. According to police, the memorial was set on fire, and a large rock was thrown through the rear window of the resident’s vehicle, causing extensive damage.

Loveland Fire and Rescue Authority arrived quickly and extinguished the flames. Within an hour, a police arson investigator had assumed control of the scene. Over the weekend, detectives canvassed the neighborhood, interviewed witnesses, and followed leads. On Monday, September 15, that work led to the arrest of a Loveland man.

Police Chief Tim Doran condemned the attack, noting that it threatened the principle of free expression. “What is particularly troubling about this incident is the chilling effect this arsonist is attempting to impact on free speech and expression. We will not abide criminal conduct in our city,” Doran said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials say additional details will be released when possible. Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or has information about the case is urged to contact the Loveland Police Department at (970) 667-2151 or call Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

North Forty News will continue to follow this case as it develops. For updates, visit northfortynews.com.

Attribution: Source – Loveland Police Department