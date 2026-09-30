Wellington Intersection Closing for Drainage Work

1st Street closure begins Sept. 30 as Cleveland Avenue improvements continue

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELLINGTON — Drivers traveling through downtown Wellington will encounter another temporary closure this week as work continues on the town’s major Cleveland Avenue reconstruction project.

The intersection of 1st Street and Cleveland Avenue is scheduled to close Wednesday, Sept. 30, while Coulson Excavating installs storm drainage infrastructure across the intersection. The Town of Wellington expects the closure to last several days and said it will announce when the intersection reopens.

During the closure, motorists looking to cross Cleveland Avenue can use the intersections at 3rd and 4th streets. The 6th Avenue intersection, outside the construction zone, also remains available.

Sidewalk Work Continues

Construction is also moving into the pedestrian areas along the south side of Cleveland Avenue.

Beginning the week of Sept. 28, crews will work primarily on the outer portion of the sidewalk near the curb, an area the town describes as the “amenity zone.” The sidewalk immediately adjacent to downtown buildings is expected to remain largely accessible, although temporary closures may be necessary while crews work.

Visitors should watch for orange construction fencing, temporary closure signs, and directions from individual businesses about alternate entrances. The sidewalk work is expected to continue for several weeks.

The work is part of Wellington’s larger Cleveland Avenue Construction Project, a reconstruction of the town’s Main Street corridor that includes improvements to stormwater drainage, street infrastructure, pedestrian safety, ADA accessibility, parking and downtown lighting. Construction began this year, with Coulson Excavating serving as the project contractor.

The project is supported by more than $4.47 million in grants awarded through three Colorado Department of Transportation-administered programs, reducing the amount Wellington must contribute locally.

Earlier phases included utility work and installation of storm drainage infrastructure along 5th Street before major construction shifted onto Cleveland Avenue in August.

Construction on Cleveland Avenue is expected to continue into late fall or early winter, although the schedule remains dependent on weather and other conditions.

Residents and businesses can follow the Town of Wellington’s Cleveland Avenue Construction Project page for current traffic patterns, parking information, and construction updates.

Attribution: Information provided by the Town of Wellington and verified against the Town’s Cleveland Avenue Construction Project updates.