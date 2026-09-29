Storage Facility Fire Quickly Extinguished

Witnesses identify storage facility near Caribou Drive and Automation Way; no injuries reported

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Poudre Fire Authority crews extinguished a fire at a storage facility after a passerby spotted smoke and reported the incident.

Engine 10, Engine 5 and Ladder 5 responded to the reported fire. Crews quickly gained access to the facility, located the fire, and worked together to bring it under control before extinguishing it.

Fire hoses stretch through the storage facility after Poudre Fire Authority crews extinguished the fire. The exterior of the building shows smoke and fire damage. (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Poudre Fire Authority did not identify the storage facility or provide an address in its initial report. In comments on the agency’s Facebook post, area resident Mary Foote Morris identified the location as the Public Storage near Caribou Drive and Automation Way, saying she could see smoke from the bike trail near the Caribou Apartments. Another commenter, Liz Davenport, also placed the fire in the Timberline Road and Caribou Drive area.

Fire and smoke damage are visible inside storage units following the fire. Crews removed contents from the affected unit as part of the response. (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

UCHealth personnel stood by to support the emergency response.

No injuries were reported. Poudre Fire Authority credited the community member who reported the smoke and the coordinated work of crews and partner agencies.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage have not been released.

Attribution: Information for this story was provided by Poudre Fire Authority. Location information was attributed to witnesses commenting on Poudre Fire Authority’s public Facebook post and has not been independently confirmed by the agency.