Estes Park Wildfire Contained Within Hours, Roads Reopen

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Quick firefighter response brings fast resolution to Devils Gulch blaze

ESTES PARK, Colo. (Aug. 18, 2025) — A wildfire that broke out Sunday evening near Devils Gulch Road and North Lane in Estes Park was fully contained and resolved within just a few hours, thanks to the swift action of local fire crews.

The Estes Park Fire Protection District confirmed that the fire was first reported shortly after 6 p.m. and reached 100% containment by 6:44 p.m.. By 7:50 p.m., crews had fully cleared the scene, and Devils Gulch Road was reopened to traffic.

While no evacuations were ordered, Devils Gulch Road between Chasm Drive and North Lane was temporarily closed during containment operations. Officials thanked residents and visitors for avoiding the area and stressed the importance of staying connected through official alert systems during wildfire season.

The rapid response highlights both the readiness of Northern Colorado’s fire protection agencies and the critical role of public cooperation in ensuring firefighter access to active incident zones.

Call to Action

Stay informed about emergencies in Estes Park and Larimer County by texting EPALERTS to 888777 or visiting Estes Park Fire Protection District.