Fatal High-Speed Crash in Greeley Claims Two Lives

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Multi-vehicle collision highlights ongoing concerns over reckless driving in Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. – Two people were killed late Friday night, August 15, after a high-speed collision at the intersection of 35th Avenue and 10th Street in Greeley.

According to the Greeley Police Department, a motorcyclist traveling westbound on 10th Street at an estimated speed of more than 100 mph ran a red light and struck a southbound vehicle. The impact triggered a five-vehicle accident and sparked a fire.

The 19-year-old driver of the southbound vehicle died at the scene despite emergency crews’ efforts. The motorcyclist was also pronounced dead on-site. Law enforcement officials are working to confirm the motorcyclist’s identity and notify family members.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office will release the names of the deceased once next-of-kin notifications are complete.

Police credited the rapid response of the Greeley Fire Department and City Streets Department with helping prevent additional fatalities. Several victims were pulled to safety after the fire was contained.

Investigators have not yet determined whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Ashton Steely at [email protected].

Information provided by the Greeley Police Department.