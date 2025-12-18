Fire Near CSU Foothills Campus Extinguished

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Crews mop up hot spots; no evacuations or injuries reported

Firefighters have extinguished a grass fire near the CSU Foothills Campus and the 4400 block of Laporte Avenue in west Fort Collins, according to Poudre Fire Authority. The incident, known as the Dixon Fire, was estimated at approximately 2.5 acres.

Two hand crews are working on both sides of the burn area to locate and extinguish any remaining hot spots. Firefighters are expected to remain on scene for another two to three hours to ensure the fire does not rekindle.

Grass fire near the CSU Foothills Campus and the 4400 block of Laporte Avenue in west Fort Collins (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Officials confirmed that no evacuations were ordered and no injuries were reported. Favorable wind conditions helped crews bring the fire under control. An all-clear has been issued, though residents may continue to see fire equipment leaving the area as operations conclude.

Attribution: Information provided by Poudre Fire Authority, PulsePoint, NOCO Alert, and reporting by Adam Johnson.