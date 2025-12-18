Greeley Bus Crash Claims Life

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Four-vehicle collision on 10th Street involved a city transit bus and sent multiple people to the hospital

A four-vehicle crash involving a Greeley Evans Transit (GET) bus on Tuesday afternoon has resulted in one fatality, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Police say the collision occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 16 in the 4400 block of 10th Street. An 82-year-old Kersey man driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer struck the rear of a GMC Yukon, which then collided with a GET bus that was stopped at an authorized bus stop with hazard lights activated while loading and unloading passengers.

The Trailblazer driver was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries on Dec. 17.

The 50-year-old driver of the GMC Yukon and her 75-year-old passenger were also taken to a local hospital but were not injured. A fourth vehicle, a Nissan Altima driven by a 65-year-old man, was struck and pushed aside during the crash; he was not injured.

The GET bus driver, a 60-year-old City of Greeley employee, reported minor injuries, was treated at a local hospital, and released. No passengers on the bus were injured.

Investigators say early findings indicate the Trailblazer driver was traveling too fast for conditions and following too closely. The Weld County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Chad Wegscheider at 970-652-8232 or [email protected]. The investigation remains ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Source: Greeley Police Department