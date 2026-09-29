Former HOA President Charged With Theft

Investigators Say $147,635 in Summit View HOA Funds Went to Unauthorized Expenses

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

SEVERANCE, Colo. — The former president of a Severance homeowners association has been charged with theft after investigators identified approximately $147,635 in association funds allegedly used for unauthorized expenses.

Lyle Quint, 72, has been charged with one count of theft in Weld County District Court following an investigation into the finances of the Summit View Homeowners Association, according to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.

Lyle Quint, 72, former president of the Summit View Homeowners Association in Severance, has been charged with theft following an investigation into the association’s finances. (Courtesy Weld County District Attorney’s Office)

Authorities say the alleged theft occurred between 2017 and 2025. Quint had served as president of the HOA since 2004 and became its sole board member in 2020. Residents elected a new HOA board in April 2025.

The association contacted the Severance Police Department in November 2025 after concerns arose about its financial records and funds. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation later took the lead in the investigation.

Investigators reviewed the HOA’s financial records and identified approximately $147,635 in funds they say were used for unauthorized expenses attributable to Quint.

Quint turned himself in to the Weld County Jail on Friday. A court date had not been set as of the District Attorney’s announcement.

The charge is an allegation, and Quint is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Attribution: Information for this report was provided by the Weld County District Attorney’s Office. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation led the financial investigation.