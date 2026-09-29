Fort Collins Plans for Passenger Rail Arrival

Open house will focus on future CoCo station near College and Drake

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — With passenger rail service between Fort Collins and Denver set to begin in 2029, Fort Collins is asking residents to help shape the city’s future train station and the surrounding area.

The City will host an interactive community open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at CSU Shops @ College, 2439 S. College Ave. The event will take place next to the site of the planned passenger rail platform, allowing participants to see the area while talking with planners about its future.

The station is planned just north of Drake Road and west of College Avenue, near the existing Drake Station on Transfort’s MAX Bus Rapid Transit line. The site was selected by the state and Front Range Passenger Rail District after consideration of factors including ridership potential, available space, cost and feasibility, existing parking and connections to buses, trails, bicycles and pedestrians.

The station will be part of the Colorado Connector (CoCo), the planned Front Range intercity passenger rail system.

Under the Front Range Passenger Rail District’s adopted delivery plan, Starter Service is targeted to begin in 2029 with three daily round trips between Fort Collins and Denver Union Station. Initial stops are planned in Fort Collins, Loveland, Longmont, Boulder, Louisville, Broomfield, Westminster, and Denver. The district says the initial service will be built using existing funding commitments and primarily existing rail infrastructure.

Fort Collins says Starter Service is scheduled to begin Jan. 1, 2029. The initial local station would be relatively simple, with a temporary platform adjacent to BNSF Railway tracks. Planned features include ADA-accessible infrastructure, lighting, fencing, security cameras, emergency call boxes, a canopy with a wind screen, and wayfinding signs.

Planning, however, extends well beyond the train platform.

The City’s Station Area Readiness Study is examining connections between the station and local transit, streets, trails and community destinations. It will also identify infrastructure needs, costs, and potential funding sources, while exploring opportunities for housing, businesses, and other transit-oriented development around the station.

Longer-term plans envision the location developing into a transportation hub connecting passenger trains with MAX and other Transfort buses, bicycles, pedestrians and rideshare services.

The Front Range Passenger Rail District has also proposed a Local Return Program that could provide Fort Collins with up to $3.3 million annually for 25 years for station-area projects and local transportation connections. That funding is contingent on voter approval of the district’s proposed funding measure.

Thursday’s open house will not include a formal presentation. Residents can arrive anytime between 5 and 7 p.m. to review information, participate in activities, ask questions, and provide feedback directly to local planners.

The City is also conducting an online questionnaire to understand how residents might use the station and which amenities and connections should be prioritized. The questionnaire is scheduled to remain open through Oct. 4.

Event Details

What: Fort Collins CoCo Station Community Open House

When: Thursday, Oct. 1, 5–7 p.m.

Where: CSU Shops @ College, 2439 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Format: Drop in anytime; no formal presentation

More Info: Fort Collins Station Area Readiness Study

Attribution: Information for this story was provided by the City of Fort Collins and the Front Range Passenger Rail District.