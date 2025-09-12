Former Mead High School Coach Convicted of Sexually Assaulting Players

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weld County jury finds George Sagner guilty; faces up to life in prison

GREELEY, Colo. — A former Mead High School girls’ basketball coach is facing a potential life sentence after a Weld County jury convicted him on multiple charges of sexually assaulting players under his supervision.

After a three-week trial, 33-year-old George Sagner was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust as part of a pattern of abuse, one count of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust involving a victim under 15, one count of sexual assault on a child in a pattern of abuse, one additional count of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

George Sagner

The case began in 2021 following a Safe2Tell tip reporting an inappropriate relationship between Sagner and a player. Investigators uncovered evidence of sexual relationships with at least three athletes over the past decade, including one that lasted more than two years. Prosecutors said Sagner also supplied alcohol and marijuana to victims before assaults occurred.

The investigation involved collaboration between the Mead Police Department, Weld County Sheriff’s Office, Longmont Police Department, and the District Attorney’s Offices in Weld and Boulder Counties.

Sagner is scheduled to be sentenced on January 6, 2026, in Division 15 of Weld County District Court. He faces a possible sentence of 10 to 144 years to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Arynn Clark and Deputy District Attorney Raja Salaymeh prosecuted this case.

North Forty News will continue to cover this case and sentencing in January.

For more updates on public safety and community news in Northern Colorado, visit northfortynews.com.

Information provided by the Weld County District Attorney’s Office