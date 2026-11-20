Domestic violence case involved strangulation, weapons and children; victim assessed at high risk for future lethal violence

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man accused of repeatedly abusing his wife and threatening her with weapons has been sentenced to 28 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, according to the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Tymen Langston was sentenced Oct. 2 after pleading guilty to second-degree assault involving strangulation, extortion involving a deadly weapon, second-degree assault causing injury with a deadly weapon and attempted unlawful termination of a pregnancy, all class 4 felonies. He also pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of child abuse. The felony charges included domestic violence sentence enhancers, according to prosecutors.

The case began in May 2025 when Fort Collins Police Services received a call from Langston’s wife reporting repeated abuse. She told police Langston had held a gun to her head in front of their children shortly before she called for help.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the woman used her smartwatch to call 911 while attempting to flee the home carrying her infant. Langston allegedly took the child from her arms and was holding the child when officers arrived. Police said he refused commands to put the child down, prompting officers to physically restrain him and safely recover the child.

The woman subsequently described multiple incidents of abuse to investigators, including being threatened with a knife and strangled. She also reported that Langston had killed two family pets and provided investigators with surveillance video that prosecutors said documented abuse inside the home.

Assessment Found High Risk

Fort Collins Police used the Danger Assessment-Law Enforcement, or DA-LE, screening tool to evaluate the woman’s risk of future lethal intimate-partner violence. The assessment contains 11 questions, with seven or more affirmative answers placing a victim in the high-risk category.

In this case, the woman answered yes to 10 of the 11 questions, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The case was subsequently referred to Larimer County’s Domestic Violence High Risk Team, which brings together law enforcement, corrections personnel and community organizations to coordinate work on high-risk domestic violence cases.

The District Attorney’s Domestic Violence Unit, established in 2024 to handle the office’s highest-risk cases, worked with the victim through the prosecution. Prosecutors said the plea agreement was reached in part to allow the woman and her family to move forward.

Before Langston was sentenced, the woman addressed the court.

“I am truly blessed to be alive today,” she said, adding that she plans to teach her children what “healthy, safe love and peace look like.”

District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin noted that the sentencing occurred during Domestic Violence Awareness Month and praised the victim, Fort Collins Police Services, prosecutors, and members of the multi-agency Domestic Violence High Risk Team for their work on the case.

Domestic Violence Resources

Anyone experiencing intimate partner violence can contact Alternatives to Violence at 970-669-5150, Crossroads Safehouse at 1-888-541-SAFE (7233) or Estes Valley Crisis Advocates at 970-577-9781. Additional assistance is available through Violence Free Colorado and the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Source: 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, serving Larimer and Jackson counties.