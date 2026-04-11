Fort Collins Police Provide Update On Vehicle Shooting Case

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New Details Clarify Timeline, Safety Measures Near CSU Following Arrest

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services has released new details in the investigation into a series of pellet gun incidents targeting moving vehicles, expanding on the case previously reported by North Forty News.

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The update follows the March 26 arrest of a Fort Collins man tied to at least a dozen reported incidents that caused more than $15,000 in damage across the community.

According to police, the investigation began in summer 2025 with four initial reports along South Shields Street between West Mulberry and West Mountain avenues. At the time, no suspect was identified, and the incidents appeared unrelated.

By September, investigators recognized a potential pattern and consolidated the cases. Detectives canvassed the area in November but were unable to develop leads. Additional reports in early 2026 helped narrow the focus area, ultimately leading to the suspect’s identification in March.

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Police say a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 300 block of South Shields Street. Because the home is located near a Colorado State University Early Childhood Center, officers notified school officials and CSU Police in advance as a precaution. Authorities emphasized there was no evidence that the school, its staff, or children were ever targeted.

During the search, officers located an item that prompted a heightened police response. After further evaluation, officials determined the item did not pose a threat and updated the school accordingly.

Based on evidence gathered and the suspect’s recent behavior, investigators sought and received a Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order. The order prohibits the suspect from possessing firearms or ammunition, and all such items were seized from the residence.

The suspect remains in custody at the Larimer County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond, with a court hearing scheduled for April 26.

Police continue to seek additional victims who may not have reported damage, particularly in the 300 block of South Shields Street. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Al Wilson at 970-416-2923 or [email protected].

Charges are accusations, and the suspect is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Staying with this story over time helps connect what happens in our neighborhoods—one day to the next—across Northern Colorado. The Daily Update does just that.

Attribution: Information provided by Fort Collins Police Services.