Northeast Colorado Report Event Announced

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New report highlights regional well-being and invites community collaboration in Sterling

STERLING, Colo. — Community leaders and residents from across Northeast Colorado will gather later this month to release a new regional report focused on community well-being, offering insights that could inform future decisions throughout Northern Colorado.

Community Message

Colorado State University’s Office of Engagement and Extension and the NoCo Foundation will host the release event for the Northeast Colorado Intersections Report: Pursuing Community Well-Being on April 30 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling.

The report reflects more than a year of collaboration with communities in Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, and Yuma counties. Through surveys, focus groups, and local conversations, the effort captures both data and lived experiences, offering a deeper look at the region’s strengths and challenges.

Organizers say the findings aim to help communities better understand how issues such as housing, economic development, and access to services intersect in rural areas. The work was supported by the Colorado State University Institute for the Built Environment, which analyzed hundreds of data points to identify key trends and opportunities.

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The event will feature remarks from Colorado State University President Amy Parsons and NoCo Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Kristin Todd, followed by a panel discussion with regional leaders responding to the report’s findings. Attendees will also have an opportunity to engage in conversations about next steps and potential solutions.

Tickets for the event are $20 and include a light breakfast. Registration is available at https://nocofoundation.org/necointersections.

While the event is focused on Northeast Colorado, the findings and conversations are expected to resonate across the broader Northern Colorado region, where communities continue to navigate growth, resource challenges, and long-term planning.

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Attribution: Information provided by Colorado State University Office of Engagement and Extension and the NoCo Foundation.