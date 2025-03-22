Fort Collins Police Seize Cocaine Worth $13,000 in Local Arrest

FORT COLLINS, CO — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) officers recently arrested a woman with an outstanding warrant and seized a significant quantity of illegal drugs during a routine patrol stop—removing over $13,000 worth of cocaine from Northern Colorado streets.

The incident unfolded when two FCPS officers observed a parked vehicle occupied by a woman known to have an active arrest warrant. After taking her into custody without incident, officers conducted a K9 search of the vehicle. The search uncovered 134 grams of cocaine along with drug paraphernalia.

Based on current Colorado street prices—typically ranging between $90 and $120 per gram—the estimated street value of the seized cocaine is between $12,000 and $16,000, with an average value of approximately $13,400.

The suspect was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

A Continued Commitment to Community Safety

Fort Collins Police remain vigilant in their efforts to address illegal drug activity and protect the well-being of the community.

“Our officers and dedicated partners work tirelessly to eliminate crime and combat the spread of drugs,” FCPS stated. “Through proactive policing and focused efforts on apprehending offenders, we create a safe, healthy environment for everyone.”

Community Involvement Matters

Fort Collins residents play a critical role in public safety. Suspicious activity can be reported directly to Fort Collins Police Services or anonymously via Crime Stoppers of Larimer County.

For emergencies, always dial 911.