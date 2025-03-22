Northern Colorado Fugitive: Help Locate Justin Benjamin Brown

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating one of Northern Colorado’s most wanted fugitives. Authorities are actively searching for Justin Benjamin Brown, who may also go by the names Justin Spitler or Lil Pearl.

Brown is currently wanted for undisclosed charges, and his whereabouts are unknown. The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who may have information to come forward to assist in ensuring public safety across Larimer County.

If you know where Justin Benjamin Brown is, please contact:

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 📞 970-416-1985

at 📞 970-416-1985 Or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 📞 970-221-6868 or online at stopcriminals.org

🚔 Do not approach or attempt to contact Brown yourself. Leave it to law enforcement to handle the situation safely. Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Keeping Our Communities Safe

This request is part of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing commitment to public safety and transparency. The agency regularly posts updates about wanted individuals and criminal investigations on their Facebook page and official website.

Stay informed and get involved by visiting northfortynews.com for the latest updates on law enforcement efforts and community safety in Fort Collins, Loveland, Wellington, and surrounding areas.

—

Have a tip or concern? Reach out. Your help could make all the difference.