Fort Collins Rally to Defend USPS Amid National Privatization Concerns

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Letter carriers and community members to gather March 23 at Mulberry & College

This Sunday, Fort Collins residents will join a national movement to defend one of America’s most trusted public institutions—the United States Postal Service (USPS). From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 23, a rally will take place at the intersection of Mulberry Street and South College Avenue, as part of a coordinated National Rally Day organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC).

The event in Fort Collins is one of over 250 rallies nationwide aimed at raising awareness about growing threats to dismantle and privatize the USPS. Local letter carriers, veterans, small business owners, and residents are expected to speak out against efforts to eliminate USPS leadership and regulatory oversight, cut rural delivery, and raise shipping prices—changes that could have major consequences for Northern Colorado and beyond.

"This is about protecting jobs, keeping rural delivery affordable, and preserving the constitutional mandate to serve every address—urban or rural—at the same rate," said Jenilee Jackson, NALC Branch 849 representative. "We hope the people of Fort Collins will stand with us to say: hands off the Postal Service."

What’s at Stake?

According to the NALC (nalc.org), the proposed changes to the USPS could:

Eliminate the USPS Board of Governors, ending independent oversight

Abolish the Postal Regulatory Commission , removing checks on pricing and service

, removing checks on pricing and service Threaten 7.9 million jobs tied to the postal industry

Increase shipping costs for families and businesses

Cut service to 51.5 million rural addresses, including many in Colorado

Endanger delivery of medications, ballots, and essential goods—especially in remote areas

Locally, the USPS is vital for residents of Wellington, Red Feather Lakes, Livermore, and other rural communities that rely on consistent, affordable delivery. Nationwide, 376 million pieces of mail are delivered daily to nearly 169 million addresses, forming the backbone of a $1.92 trillion mailing industry.

Constitutional and Community Impact

The Postal Service, founded in 1775, predates the U.S. Constitution and remains one of the few government services explicitly authorized by it. In Fort Collins and throughout Northern Colorado, USPS plays a crucial role in daily life—from local commerce to voting by mail.

To learn more about the rally or get involved, contact Jenilee Jackson at (970) 405-1159 or email [email protected].

Join the Rally

Where : Intersection of Mulberry St & South College Ave, Fort Collins, CO

: Intersection of Mulberry St & South College Ave, Fort Collins, CO When: Sunday, March 23, 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

For more on the National Association of Letter Carriers and their efforts to protect USPS, visit nalc.org.

Stay informed about events like this and more at northfortynews.com.