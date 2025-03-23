Weld County Partners with Versaterm to Improve Victim Communication

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Beginning April 2, 2025, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) will launch a new tool aimed at improving transparency and service to crime victims — Versaterm CommunityConnect. This new system will automatically update victims on the progress of their criminal investigations, offering reassurance and stronger communication throughout the process.

For Northern Colorado residents impacted by crime, staying informed can ease uncertainty. With Versaterm CommunityConnect, crime victims in Weld County will now receive automated text and email updates—from the moment a report is filed to the case’s final outcome.

How It Works

Once a report is submitted, the first message a victim receives is an acknowledgment that their case has been received. This message also includes essential information and resources about the reported crime. From there, updates will follow as the case progresses.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



In select cases, these messages will connect victims directly to WCSO’s Victim Services Unit, ensuring faster access to support.

Key Features:

Launch Date : April 2, 2025

: April 2, 2025 Phone Number : All messages will come from (970) 355-3560

: All messages will come from Languages Offered : English, Spanish, and Simplified Chinese

: English, Spanish, and Simplified Chinese Opt-Out Option : Reply “STOP” to discontinue messages at any time.

: Reply “STOP” to discontinue messages at any time. Opt-In Again : Text “START” to (970) 355-3560 if you change your mind.

: Text “START” to (970) 355-3560 if you change your mind. Surveys: Periodic feedback surveys will be sent to help the sheriff’s office evaluate service quality.

If you call the official number listed above, you’ll hear a recording redirecting you to contact the WCSO directly. This number is used strictly for outgoing messages and opt-in/out preferences.

For more information about the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, visit weldsheriff.com. To learn more about Versaterm’s law enforcement communication technology, visit versaterm.com.

By enhancing communication, WCSO hopes to build trust and provide peace of mind to community members affected by crime.

Stay connected, stay informed — and let’s continue working together to keep Weld County safe.

For more local public safety updates, visit NorthFortyNews.com.