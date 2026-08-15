Fort Collins Turkish Festival Celebrates Culture, Cuisine and Community

Fourth annual celebration brings Turkish food, music, dance and traditional arts to City Park

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Turkish culture will take center stage at City Park on Sunday, Aug. 16, as the 4th Annual Turkish Festival returns with an afternoon of food, music, dance, art and family-friendly activities.

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The festival runs from noon to 5 p.m. at City Park, 411 S. Bryan Ave. in Fort Collins, offering visitors an opportunity to experience Turkish traditions through performances, hands-on activities and authentic cuisine.

Among the festival highlights will be demonstrations of Ebru, the traditional Turkish art of marbling colorful patterns on water before transferring them to paper. Visitors can also watch Turkish calligraphy demonstrations and take home personalized artwork.

Food and drink will play a central role in the celebration, including authentic Turkish dishes and traditional Turkish coffee. Festivalgoers can also experience the longtime custom of coffee fortune telling, where patterns left behind in a cup are interpreted after the coffee is finished.

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Entertainment will include a Whirling Dervish performance, one of Turkey’s most recognizable cultural traditions, along with energetic halay dancing, a traditional group folk dance often performed at celebrations and community gatherings.

Organizers describe the festival as a celebration of culture, connection and community, designed to give Northern Colorado residents an opportunity to experience Turkish traditions in a welcoming setting.

The event is open to all ages. Admission ranges from free to $10, with attendees under 18 admitted free.

For festival updates, follow the Colorado Turkish Festival on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/coloradoturkishfest/.

Source: 4th Annual Turkish Festival organizers

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