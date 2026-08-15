Larimer County Health Officials Share Back-to-School Vaccine Resources

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — As families across Northern Colorado head back to school, the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment is reminding parents and caregivers about online resources designed to make navigating school vaccination requirements easier.

Community Message

Colorado families can use several state resources to review vaccination information, locate providers and obtain immunization records.

Parents who want to review vaccination and exemption rates at their child’s school can visit COVaxRates.org. The resource provides school-level information that can help families better understand vaccination rates within their school community.

Families who need access to free or low-cost vaccines can learn about the Vaccines for Children Program through COVax4Kids.org. The program helps eligible children receive recommended vaccines through participating providers.

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Parents and caregivers who need copies of a child’s vaccination records can find information about accessing immunization records at COVaxRecords.org.

The health department shared the resources as students return to classrooms and families work through back-to-school health requirements.

Source: Larimer County Department of Health and Environment

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