Free Larimer County “Energy Solutions” Event to Focus on Energy Solutions for All

Ever wonder if there could be better ways to use energy more wisely? As part of Larimer County’s Climate Smart Future Ready Plan, they ask for input to help them focus on energy solutions that benefit everyone in our community.

How do we address the challenges of energy use, air quality, extreme weather, and natural disasters? That’s where you come in.

Participate in an in-person 1.5-hour community session, offered in three locations in English and Spanish, to gather ideas about reducing our energy costs. Two online sessions will also be offered.

Register in advance for all sessions at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ Larimer.

The in-person sessions will be hosted with refreshments, English and Spanish translation, activities for kids to make this a family event, and $15 travel stipends for those who need assistance. To encourage participation, a limited number of $25 participation incentives for both in-person and online sessions are available, too.

In-person community sessions are scheduled for Fort Collins, Loveland, and Estes Park:

5:30 – 7 p.m., September 27, 2024, Taqueria Delicias, 1825 N. College Ave., Fort Collins.

5:30 – 7 p.m., October 8, Loveland Laser Tag and Fun Center, 401 N. Denver Ave., Loveland.

5:30 – 7 p.m., October 9, 2024, The Bull Pin, 555 S. St. Vrain Ave., Estes Park.

Online community sessions via Zoom are also scheduled:

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., September 19

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. October 10