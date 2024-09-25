Police Seek Assistance Identifying Suspect of Attempted Robbery

Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) is seeking information regarding a suspect in an attempted bank robbery on Monday, September 23, 2024. At approximately 11 a.m. yesterday, FCPS received a 9-1-1 call that an attempted robbery had just occurred at the Farmers Bank located at 713 S. Lemay Avenue. The suspect fled prior to police arrival. No bank employees or customers were hurt during this incident.

FCPS is asking for assistance identifying the suspect. He is a white male with slender build, in his 20’s or 30’s. Photos are attached. Anyone with information, including people who were in the area of Farmers Bank and might have seen the suspect, please call Detective Lang at 970-416-2052, or email [email protected]. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.