Garage Fire Contained in Milliken

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Quick response limits damage; no injuries reported in midday incident

A garage fire threatened a home in Milliken early Wednesday afternoon, but a fast response by Front Range Fire Rescue and partner agencies prevented further damage and injuries.

According to fire officials, crews were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. to the area of South Dorthy and East Elm streets after reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed an active garage fire with flames impacting the attached home. Engine crews quickly deployed a hose line and knocked down the bulk of the fire within minutes.

Garage Fire, area of South Dorthy and East Elm streets (Photo courtesy Front Range Fire Rescue)

Additional responding units established a water supply, conducted a primary search of the home, checked for fire extension, and carried out salvage and overhaul operations. In total, 25 emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Fire officials reported no injuries to residents, the public, or first responders. Crews remained on scene for a short time afterward to monitor for hot spots. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Emergency response support during the incident included UCHealth Emergency Medical Services, the Greeley Fire Department, the Milliken Police Department, the Platteville Gilcrest Fire Protection District, the Weld County Regional Communications Center, and the Town of Milliken Streets Department.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Attribution: Information provided by Front Range Fire Rescue.