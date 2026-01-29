Jam Fest: Two Days of Live Music in Estes Park

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A winter mini-festival blends jam band performances, clinics, and late-night events at a mountain lodge

Jam Fest West makes its debut in Northern Colorado with a two-day, limited-capacity music gathering at Expedition Lodge Estes Park on Friday and Saturday, January 30–31. Billed as an intimate winter mini-festival, the event brings together nationally recognized jam musicians, late-night experiences, and community-focused programming in a mountain setting.

The lineup features two days of Dead-inspired sets with Jason Hann of The String Cheese Incident, Marcus Rezak, Bill McKay, Josh Laskin of SunSquabi, and vocalist Michelle Sarah, with additional performances by Break Signals and Knuckleball. Attendees can also take part in a percussion clinic hosted by Jason Hann, enjoy late-night poolside music sessions, and experience immersive visuals, sound, and lighting throughout the weekend.

Jam Fest West includes lodging and all-inclusive pass options, breakfast events with Chef Amy Beer of Lumpy Ridge Brewing Company, and a charitable component—$10 from every ticket sold supports Leaving A Positive Legacy. Capacity is limited to 150 attendees, creating a close-knit festival experience in the heart of Estes Park.

