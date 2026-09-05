Greeley Garage Fire Traced to EV Charging Equipment

Investigators say electrical failure caused Sept. 2 fire; vehicle battery was not involved

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — An electrical failure involving equipment used to charge an electric vehicle caused a residential garage fire in Greeley this week, according to the Greeley Fire Department.

Fire investigators completed their origin-and-cause investigation into the Sept. 2 fire at a home in the 1400 block of 102nd Avenue.

Investigators determined the fire started inside the attached garage near a 240-volt wall outlet and an extension cord being used to power an electric-vehicle charger.

The department emphasized that investigators found no evidence that the electric vehicle itself or its high-voltage battery caused or contributed to the fire.

The fire has been classified as accidental. Investigators determined an electrical failure involving the equipment supplying power to the EV charger was responsible.

Following the investigation, Greeley Fire Department officials reminded residents to follow manufacturers’ recommendations when charging electric vehicles and to use outlets, charging systems and other electrical equipment according to applicable safety requirements.

Extension cords should only be used when specifically approved for the intended application and electrical load, the department said.

Greeley Fire thanked the responding agencies and investigators involved in extinguishing the fire and determining its cause.

Source: Greeley Fire Department