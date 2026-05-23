Greeley Man Faces 151 Felony Charges

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Internet Crimes Against Children investigation leads to arrest tied to alleged online distribution activity

A 25-year-old Greeley man is facing 151 felony charges following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children unit of the Greeley Police Department into the alleged distribution of child sexual abuse material.

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According to police, detectives arrested Travis Nicholson on Thursday, May 21, after receiving and investigating multiple cyber tips connected to alleged possession and distribution activity online.

Travis Nicholson

Investigators said Nicholson was arrested on 151 felony counts related to the distribution of child sexual abuse material. During the investigation, detectives seized multiple electronic devices from Nicholson’s residence for further digital analysis. Authorities said additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

The Weld County Court issued a $200,000 cash/surety bond, and Nicholson remains in custody at the Weld County Jail.

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The Greeley Police Department said its Internet Crimes Against Children unit continues to monitor online platforms and investigate reports involving crimes against minors. Officials encouraged community members to report suspicious online activity involving children or exploitation concerns.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Detective Joseph Rosengrants at [email protected] or Emily Destefanis at [email protected].

As with all criminal cases, the suspect is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

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Source: Greeley Police Department