Weld County Man Sentenced in 2021 Assault Case

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Jury Conviction Leads to 96 Years to Life for Kidnapping and Sexual Assault in Weld County

A Weld County man convicted in a violent 2021 assault and kidnapping case has been sentenced to 96 years to life in prison, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Community Message

Authorities say the case began early on Oct. 12, 2021, when a passerby called 911 after finding a woman walking along Weld County Road 6 near Highway 85 without clothing and with chains wrapped around her neck and arms.

Deputies responding to the scene learned the woman had allegedly been held captive and assaulted for hours inside a semi-truck trailer parked in an industrial area near the roadway.

According to investigators, the victim told deputies and detectives that her then-boyfriend, 36-year-old Tory Hammond, physically and sexually assaulted her while threatening her with a firearm. She reported being restrained with a tow chain attached to a table inside the trailer.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Investigators said the victim escaped after Hammond fell asleep and the chain became detached from the table. She ran into the roadway, where Good Samaritans stopped to help and contacted emergency responders.

Deputies later located Hammond outside the trailer and arrested him. Detectives secured the scene and executed search warrants as part of the investigation.

Following a two-part trial, a jury convicted Hammond on charges related to sexual assault, physical assault, kidnapping, and unlawful restraint.

On May 21, 2026, a Weld County judge sentenced Hammond to 96 years to life in prison.

“This case is not something we commonly see in Weld County,” Weld County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Captain Matt Turner said in a statement. “The Sheriff’s Office and the Weld County District Attorney’s Office conducted a thorough and dedicated investigation into this incident, and I am grateful to see it prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.”

The Sheriff’s Office also acknowledged the victim’s resilience and thanked the Good Samaritans who stopped to help during the incident.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Attribution: Information provided by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.