Greeley Police Seek Witnesses After Fatal Crash

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in a collision at 59th Avenue and West 10th Street, and Greeley Police are asking the drivers of two vehicles who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

Officers responded to the intersection at approximately 7 a.m. on October 9 following a crash involving a motorcycle and a Dodge Charger.

According to the Greeley Police Department’s preliminary investigation, the 19-year-old woman was riding the motorcycle eastbound on 10th Street. A 52-year-old woman driving the Charger was traveling westbound and attempted to turn south at the intersection.

Police said the Charger turned in front of the approaching motorcycle, and the motorcycle struck the vehicle’s right rear panel.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is expected to be released by the Weld County Coroner’s Office after notification of her family.

The driver of the Charger was not injured.

Police Looking for Two Potential Witnesses

Traffic investigators are trying to locate the drivers of an older-model, dark-colored GMC truck and a white sedan that may have witnessed the collision.

Police believe the white sedan may have an onboard camera that captured footage before the crash. Investigators said that video could provide important information as they determine what happened.

The Greeley Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash. Police said potential charges will depend on the investigation’s outcome.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Greeley Police Officer Ashton Steely at [email protected].

People who witnessed the crash and are seeking victim-support services may contact Victim Advocate Sydney Brown at [email protected].