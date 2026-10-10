Pumpkins & Pilsners Celebrates Fall in Estes Park

Free downtown festival combines pumpkins, live music, local craft beer and family activities

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Pumpkins, craft beer, live music and mountain-town charm will come together Saturday, October 10, when the annual Pumpkins & Pilsners Festival returns to Bond Park in downtown Estes Park.

The free, family-friendly celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering a full afternoon of seasonal activities while supporting education in the Estes Valley.

Hosted by the Estes Park Education Foundation, the festival combines the traditions of a fall harvest celebration with the atmosphere of a community gathering.

Visitors can select pumpkins, enjoy food from local vendors, listen to live music, and explore activities designed for children and adults alike.

Something for Every Age

For families, the festival offers pumpkin picking, pony rides, lawn games, and other children’s activities. A bounce house adds another attraction for younger visitors.

Adults can sample craft beers from local breweries, with souvenir tasting glasses available as part of the experience.

Food trucks and live performances provide entertainment throughout the afternoon, giving visitors plenty of reasons to linger in Bond Park.

The festival’s downtown location also makes it an inviting stop for residents and visitors exploring Estes Park during the fall season.

Supporting Local Education

Beyond the entertainment, Pumpkins & Pilsners serves an important community purpose.

Proceeds benefit the Estes Park Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports students, teachers, and staff in the Estes Park School District through educational programs and grants.

The festival provides an opportunity for the community to gather while contributing to local classrooms and educational opportunities.

For Northern Colorado families looking for a fall outing, Pumpkins & Pilsners offers a combination of seasonal traditions, mountain scenery, and community support.

Event Details

Saturday, October 10 | 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Bond Park

170 MacGregor Ave., Estes Park

Admission: Free

Activities: Pumpkin picking, pony rides, children’s games, live music, food trucks, and local craft beer.

For more information, visit Visit Estes Park.