Hiker Rescued After Injury at Soapstone Prairie Natural Area

WELLINGTON, CO – March 21, 2025 – A hiker was rescued from the remote trails of Soapstone Prairie Natural Area yesterday afternoon after sustaining a serious leg injury.

On March 20, crews from Wellington Fire Protection District and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Pronghorn Trail within the Soapstone Prairie Natural Area, north of Fort Collins, for reports of a fallen hiker with a suspected femur fracture.

Responders hiked approximately a mile and a half up the rugged trail to reach the patient. Although a medical helicopter landed near the scene, emergency teams ultimately opted to transport the injured individual by ground due to challenging terrain and conditions.

Thanks to recent equipment upgrades, responders used a CMC Rescue Stokes basket and rescue one-wheel system to safely carry the patient down the trail to a waiting ambulance at the trailhead. The patient was then transported to UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in stable condition.

“This rescue was a true team effort,” said local officials. “We’re grateful for the coordination between our partners who helped ensure a safe outcome.”

Agencies assisting in the response included:

Soapstone Prairie is a popular destination for hikers, bikers, and wildlife enthusiasts. Visitors are reminded to take extra precautions on backcountry trails, including bringing sufficient water, notifying someone of their plans, and carrying a communication device in case of emergency.

For updates on trail conditions and safety tips, visit the City of Fort Collins Natural Areas website.