Hundreds of Pounds of Suspected Marijuana Found in Weld County

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Deputies respond to illegal dumping along Weld County Road 6, seize 427 pounds

WELD COUNTY – Weld County deputies are investigating after nearly half a ton of suspected marijuana leaves were discovered dumped along a rural county road, raising concerns about illegal activity and environmental impact in Northern Colorado.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 3:30 p.m. on February 13 to a report of suspicious trash bags left in front of a property in the 15000 block of Weld County Road 6. The reporting party told authorities that multiple bags had been dumped near his property.

When deputies arrived, they opened the trash bags and found suspected marijuana leaves inside. The reporting party also indicated there were additional bags to the west of the original location. Deputies canvassed the area along Weld County Road 6 and located approximately six more trash bags containing similar material.

Authorities secured the leaves in a controlled area to dry before bagging, weighing, and booking them into evidence. The total weight of the seized material was 427 pounds. The material is scheduled for destruction.

This marks the second instance in recent months in which large quantities of suspected marijuana have been found abandoned in Weld County. In August 2025, deputies reported finding several bags of suspected marijuana near Weld County Road 20 and Colorado Boulevard.

Illegal dumping of marijuana waste can create environmental concerns for nearby landowners and waterways and presents additional enforcement challenges for rural communities.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Attribution: Weld County Sheriff’s Office