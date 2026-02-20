Snow Friday, Sunshine Returns This Weekend

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

A light round of snow on Friday gives way to a brighter, milder Saturday and Sunday across Northern Colorado.

Friday is the unsettled day in Northern Colorado, with snow likely developing late morning into the afternoon and temperatures holding in the low to mid 30s around Fort Collins and the I-25 corridor. Accumulations look minor for most lower elevations, but it’ll be enough to slick up streets and slow the afternoon commute—especially in shaded spots and on bridges.

By Saturday, skies trend sunnier and the weekend turns noticeably more comfortable, with highs pushing the upper 40s to mid 50s across Larimer County below 6,000 feet, along with some typical west wind at times. Sunday stays mostly sunny and mild, and the broader pattern points toward continued warming into early next week.

Friday: Snow likely after late morning; mostly cloudy; high near 34; low near 12.

Saturday: Sunny; breezy at times; high near 47; low near 14.

Sunday: Mostly sunny; high near 48; low near 20.

