Larimer County Road 72 Closed After Crash Near Owl Canyon

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Crash near U.S. Highway 287 prompts extended closure and traffic delays north of Laporte

A serious crash on Larimer County Road 72 near Owl Canyon has led to a full roadway closure on Tuesday, impacting travel just east of U.S. Highway 287 and north of Laporte.

Community Message

According to the Livermore Fire Protection District, emergency crews remain on scene at 5006–5199 West County Road 72, and the road is expected to remain closed for several hours. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The Colorado State Patrol is actively investigating the crash, though details about injuries or the number of vehicles involved have not yet been released.

Additional updates from the Colorado Department of Transportation indicate delays on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 287 between Colorado Highway 14 and County Road 72. The Owl Canyon exit is currently closed, further complicating travel through the corridor.

Drivers are encouraged to monitor real-time conditions and closures at https://www.cotrip.org before heading out, especially during peak travel times.

This closure affects a key route for Northern Colorado residents traveling between Fort Collins, Livermore, and surrounding rural communities, and delays are expected to ripple through nearby highways.

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Attribution: Livermore Fire Protection District; Colorado State Patrol; Colorado Department of Transportation