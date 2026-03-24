Spring Boating Season Brings Safety Reminder

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges Northern Colorado residents to prepare for cold-water risks as temperatures rise

As warmer weather arrives across Northern Colorado, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding boaters and paddlers that spring conditions can be deceptively dangerous, especially on local reservoirs and rivers.

Community Message

Despite mild air temperatures, water across the region remains cold due to snowmelt, increasing the risk of cold-water shock, hypothermia, and strong, fast-moving currents. Officials say these hazards are especially relevant in popular recreation areas near Fort Collins and Loveland, and throughout Larimer County.

“Boating is a favorite pastime, but safety has to come first,” said CPW Director Laura Clellan. “Even when it feels warm outside, the water is still cold. Wearing a life jacket before you launch can make the difference in an emergency.”

Cold water below 68 degrees Fahrenheit can trigger involuntary gasping, rapid breathing, and muscle failure, making it difficult to stay afloat. According to CPW, most water-related fatalities occur when individuals are not wearing life jackets.

State officers enforce life jacket regulations, with fines issued to those who fail to comply. However, officials emphasize that personal responsibility is key, especially since many Colorado waterways are not monitored by lifeguards.

Spring runoff can also quickly change conditions on rivers and reservoirs. Rising water levels, submerged hazards, and unpredictable currents make preparation essential before heading out.

CPW recommends that boaters and paddlers:

Always wear a properly fitted life jacket

Check river flow conditions at https://dwr.state.co.us/Tools/Stations

Avoid recreating alone, especially during high water

Bring layers and emergency signaling devices

Avoid alcohol while boating

Be aware of changing weather and water conditions

In addition to safety precautions, CPW is urging residents to help protect Northern Colorado’s waterways from aquatic nuisance species by cleaning, draining, and drying boats and gear after use.

There has already been one water-related fatality in Colorado this year, with officials noting that most incidents occur during early-season recreation when water temperatures remain low.

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Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife