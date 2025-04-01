Quick Response Contained Wellington House Fire to One Room

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

No Injuries Reported; Pet Snake Rescued Safely from Burning Home

WELLINGTON, CO — A fast-acting team of local emergency responders kept a house fire in Wellington from spreading last night, thanks to a coordinated effort that included multiple fire crews and emergency agencies.

At around 7:30 p.m. on March 30, units from Wellington Fire Protection District and Poudre Fire Authority were dispatched to the area near 4th Street and McKinley Avenue after reports of a structure fire.

March 30, 2025 – Wellington Fire response to a home near 4th Street and McKinley Avenue (Photo courtesy Wellington Fire Protection District)

Engine 91 from Wellington Fire was the first on the scene, arriving within three minutes to find a working fire inside the home. Firefighters quickly pulled an attack line and began extinguishing the flames.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Engine 92 arrived moments later and entered the structure to ensure no one was trapped inside. Additional support from Poudre Fire Authority’s Engine 12 and Engine 7 provided backup, assisting with ventilation and a secondary search.

March 30, 2025 – Wellington Fire response to a home near 4th Street and McKinley Avenue (Photo courtesy Wellington Fire Protection District)

Thanks to the rapid response and aggressive firefighting tactics, the blaze was contained to the original room. However, smoke and water damage rendered the home temporarily uninhabitable until restoration can be completed.

“Our crews did an outstanding job keeping this fire from spreading and ensuring everyone—including pets—were safe,” said a spokesperson from Wellington Fire Protection District.

In a bit of good news, a pet snake was successfully rescued from the home and was reported to be in good condition.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Wellington Fire officials, but early indications suggest it is not suspicious.

Wellington Fire expressed gratitude to its partners for their swift assistance, including UCHealth, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, and the Poudre Fire Authority.

For more updates and local safety news, visit northfortynews.com.