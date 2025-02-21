Loveland Activates First Red-Light Camera to Enhance Traffic Safety

LOVELAND, CO — The City of Loveland has officially activated its first red-light camera at the intersection of South Taft Avenue and West 1st Street, marking a new step in traffic enforcement aimed at improving road safety. The camera is now live, and enforcement of violations has begun.

Running a red light poses a serious danger not only to the offending driver but also to other motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians lawfully crossing the intersection. The South Taft and West 1st Street location was chosen due to a history of accidents, reinforcing the need for increased enforcement.

How the Red-Light Camera Works

🚦 Detection : The system detects vehicles that enter the intersection after the light has turned red.

: The system detects vehicles that enter the intersection after the light has turned red. 📸 Capture : Photos and video footage of the violation are recorded.

: Photos and video footage of the violation are recorded. 📝 Review & Citation: Law enforcement reviews the footage before issuing a citation to the registered vehicle owner.

A Reminder for Loveland Drivers

To avoid potential citations and, more importantly, reduce the risk of serious accidents, drivers are urged to:

✅ Approach intersections with caution.

✅ Always stop on red—even when in a hurry.

✅ Be aware of cross traffic and pedestrians.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Why It Matters

The addition of red-light cameras is part of Loveland’s broader traffic safety initiative to cut down on preventable crashes and improve enforcement at high-risk intersections. Other intersections may soon follow, depending on the effectiveness of this initial rollout.

For more information on Loveland’s traffic enforcement programs, visit the City of Loveland’s official website: lovgov.org

Stay safe, drive responsibly, and remember—red means stop! 🚦

For local news updates, community safety initiatives, and more, visit NorthFortyNews.com.