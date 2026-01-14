Loveland Officers Respond to Armed Barricade at Hotel

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police say quick response and employee actions prevented further harm

LOVELAND — Loveland police are investigating an active shooter incident Friday evening, January 9, at the Hampton Inn near Interstate 25, where officers say a hotel employee’s actions and a rapid multi-agency response helped avert additional injuries.

According to the Loveland Police Department, officers were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the Hampton Inn at 5500 Stone Creek Circle after a weapons complaint. A hotel employee called 911, reporting that a patron, identified as 50-year-old Kelly Joe Metcalf, was in the lobby with a firearm and behaving irrationally.

Police said the employee engaged Metcalf in conversation, briefly calming him during what authorities described as a traumatic encounter. Initial officers arrived in less than four minutes, approaching the scene under the belief it could involve a hostage situation. As the employee exited the lobby and ran to officers, Metcalf fired his weapon toward them, then retreated, activated fire alarms, and barricaded himself inside the hotel.

Officers secured the scene and evacuated guests and staff to safety. The Loveland Police Department activated its SWAT team and additional resources, including K9, negotiations, and the bomb team, with support from surrounding agencies.

Around 9 p.m., SWAT officers and assisting units apprehended Metcalf after chemical irritants proved ineffective, and a police canine was deployed. Metcalf sustained a bite during the arrest. Police said Metcalf also injured K9 Styng during the encounter; the dog suffered a laceration and minor injuries and is recovering.

Metcalf was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later released for booking into the Larimer County Jail on the evening of January 12. He faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, menacing, resisting arrest, obstruction, reckless endangerment, false reporting related to the fire alarm, aggravated cruelty to animals, and failure to leave premises. Bond was set at $1 million, cash only.

Police credited the hotel employee’s composure, the swift response by patrol officers, and coordinated efforts among responding agencies for bringing the incident to a safe resolution. Authorities also noted community support from nearby businesses during the response.

The listed charges are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Attribution: Loveland Police Department