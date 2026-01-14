Attempted Homicide Suspect Arrested

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Greeley police credit community tips in January stabbing case

The suspect sought in connection with a violent attempted homicide in Greeley earlier this month has been arrested, according to an update released Wednesday by the Greeley Police Department.

Police confirmed that David Anthony Rios, 48, was located and taken into custody early Wednesday morning, January 14. Rios had been wanted since a January 4 knife assault involving his ex-girlfriend, which left the woman critically injured and her brother hurt while trying to intervene.

In their update, police thanked community members, noting that proactive tips and reporting were instrumental in locating and arresting the suspect.

The incident occurred at a residence near the 1200 block of 5th Street. The victim was transported to North Colorado Medical Center, where she underwent surgery for more than a dozen stab wounds. Police previously stated there was no ongoing threat to the general public.

Additional details regarding charges and court proceedings are expected as the investigation continues.

Source: Greeley Police Department