March Scams in Northern Colorado: What You Need to Know

Each month, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office releases a “Scambuster Corner” to help protect our Northern Colorado community from trending scams. March 2025’s roundup is particularly urgent—with fraudsters targeting everything from your mailbox to your bank account, and even your trust in your neighbors.

Here are the latest scams making rounds in our region—along with tips to protect yourself, your loved ones, and especially our vulnerable seniors.

1. “Neighbor in Trouble” Scam

If someone calls claiming to be a friend or neighbor in legal trouble and asks you to send money for bail—don’t fall for it. This scam plays on your goodwill. Verify the situation independently before acting.

2. Stolen or Altered Checks

Paper checks are a goldmine for identity thieves. They contain personal information and can be altered with chemical solutions (a process called “check washing”). Instead:

Use online bill pay through your bank

Avoid mailing checks from your home mailbox—especially with the red flag up

If using checks, write with ink designed to resist check washing

Learn more about safe check practices from the Federal Trade Commission.

3. Fake Fraud Alerts from PayPal

Did you receive a suspicious email from PayPal about a charge you didn’t make? The scammers often include a number to call—but it connects directly to them. Never click the link or call the number in the message. Instead, log into your PayPal account directly to check.

4. Seniors as Scammer Targets

Seniors are frequently targeted and often listed on a “sucker list” shared between scammers. If you’re helping a loved one, approach the topic with compassion. Many feel shame or denial after being scammed, making it harder to report or recover.

Find resources for older adults via the National Elder Fraud Hotline.

5. Aggressive Door-to-Door Sales

If someone knocks trying to sell home services and demands a check, it could be a setup. Scammers can “wash” your check or use your banking information fraudulently. Never give payment to someone at the door, and don’t open your door to strangers.

6. Microsoft/Apple Tech Support Scams

Pop-up warnings that your account is compromised, urging you to call a number, are pure scam tactics. Microsoft and Apple do not contact users this way.

If in doubt, visit Microsoft Support or Apple Support directly.

7. Apple Pay Texts

Texts alerting you that your Apple Pay account has been compromised are common bait. Never call the number in a suspicious text. Instead, call Apple directly to confirm at 1-800-MY-APPLE.

8. Cryptocurrency Investment Scams

Promises of high returns, “investment help” from online strangers, or requests to cash a check and send money to someone else—these are all red flags. Cryptocurrency kiosks are all over Larimer County, but once the funds are transferred, they’re nearly impossible to trace.

Check with a licensed local financial advisor before making any investment.

9. Payment Methods to Avoid

Scammers rely on payment methods that are hard to trace:

Bitcoin/Cryptocurrency

Wire Transfers

Gift Cards (they only need the code!)

Apps like Zelle, Venmo, CashApp (only use with trusted people)

If you’ve been scammed using any of these methods, report it immediately to local law enforcement or file a report at the FTC website.

FBI Public Service Announcement

This month’s FBI alert warns of violent online networks targeting minors and vulnerable adults across the U.S. Please read and share with your community.

Stay Safe and Report Scams

If something feels off—it probably is. For more information on scams in our area and how to report them, visit the Larimer County Sheriff’s Fraud & Scams page.

Need a Speaker?

Barbara EJ Bennett, Chief Scambuster for the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, is available for group presentations. Contact her at 970-498-5146.

Let’s work together to stop fraud before it happens.

For more local news and public safety updates, visit northfortynews.com. Stay informed. Stay alert. Stay safe.