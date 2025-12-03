Fatal Crash in North Loveland Under Investigation

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Speed, impairment, and road conditions considered in early-morning incident

A 36-year-old Loveland resident was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, prompting a multi-agency investigation and renewed safety concerns for residents in north Loveland.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on November 29, a dark-colored sedan traveling westbound through the 600 block of West 37th Street lost control in the S-curve and crashed. The vehicle became engulfed in flames.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy had seen the same sedan moments earlier near Orchards Shopping Plaza and North Garfield Avenue, driving recklessly with no headlights, and suspected the driver might have been impaired. The deputy turned around to intercept but lost sight of the vehicle. Upon continuing in the last known direction of travel, the deputy discovered the sedan had already crashed and was burning.

Loveland Police officers and Loveland Fire Rescue Authority arrived quickly, extinguished the fire, and located the single occupant deceased inside.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death and will release the identity of the driver at a later time.

Loveland Police’s CRASH team conducted a full on-scene investigation, closing both directions of West 37th Street for more than five hours. Preliminary findings indicate that speed and additional contributing factors played a role.

Residents in the surrounding neighborhoods rely on West 37th Street as a major connector road, and the extended closure impacted early-morning travel in the area. The incident also underscores continued community concerns about impaired and reckless driving throughout Northern Colorado.

Find more information about the Loveland Police Department at: https://www.lovgov.org.

Find more Northern Colorado news at NorthFortyNews.com.

Attribution: Loveland Police Department / Larimer County Sheriff’s Office