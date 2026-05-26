Motorcyclist Killed in Fort Collins Crash

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police investigating fatal collision at South College Avenue and Lorien Lane

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon following a crash at the intersection of South College Avenue and Lorien Lane in south Fort Collins, according to the Fort Collins Police Services.

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Police say officers were notified of the collision around 2:44 p.m. on May 24. The crash involved a 1996 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a 2005 Nissan Sentra.

Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling northbound on South College Avenue when the Nissan exited the apartment complex at Lorien Lane and attempted to travel northbound. The adult male rider of the motorcycle was ejected during the collision and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Three adult men inside the Nissan were not injured.

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Due to the severity of the crash, the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team responded to investigate the scene. Police are examining whether a turn violation may have contributed to the collision.

“This is a tragic case, and our investigators will do everything they can to help find answers and bring closure to all of those involved,” said Lieutenant Kevin Cronin, who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information and has not already spoken with police is asked to contact Officer Phil Morris at (970) 221-6842.

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Attribution: Information provided by Fort Collins Police Services.