Mountain Avenue Market/Fort Collins Food Co-op Increases Access to Nutritious Foods

Mountain Avenue Market, also known as Fort Collins Food Co-op, is increasing access to nutritious foods for low-access populations through the Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) program. Nourish Colorado, which administers DUFB in Colorado, has signed a contract with Mountain Ave. Market/Fort Collins Food Co-op will issue and redeem DUFB for customers who use the food assistance program SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).

The Fort Collins Food Co-op started in 1972 as a bulk purchasing club, spearheading the provision of healthy food in Fort Collins. Situated in historic Old Town Fort Collins, Mountain Ave. Market/Fort Collins Food Co-op brings together local producers and consumers; offers nutrient-dense and organic foods; showcases artisanal products; and promotes responsible consumption with clean, recycled containers for customers to fill with bulk foods and food scraps sent to a local worm composting company.

When customers spend $1 in SNAP at Mountain Ave market, they receive $1 in DUFB, up to $20 per visit, to redeem for fresh produce and herbs, dried beans and lentils, and food-producing seeds. In Northern Colorado, DUFB is issued and redeemed only at Mountain Ave. Market or at two weekly and seasonal farmers’ markets, Larimer County Farmers’ Market and Fort Collins Farmers’ Market. Mountain Ave. Market/Fort Collins Food Co-op is delighted to continue being at the forefront of offering Northern Colorado consumers healthy food choices as the first food retail store to be a DUFB site in Fort Collins. Mountain Ave. The market is located at 250 E. Mountain Ave. and is open seven days per week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Staff at Mountain Ave. Market embraced the DUFB program, seeing it as a way to address food insecurity in Northern Colorado. Hailey Neuburger and KC Trujillo are heading the coordination and outreach of this program to connect with communities that will benefit most from Double Up Food Bucks. Soon after the program launched in July, KC said, “It has been amazing to see the community response. I’ve seen the visible joy and relief in customers’ faces as they realize they have the opportunity to receive more fresh food.”

SNAP recipient and Co-op customer S. Thompson said, “Thanks to the Double Up Bucks, I can now bring fresh produce and healthy dried staples into my home without worrying about stretching my budget too thin. It’s made such a difference for my family, and we are truly grateful for the opportunity to eat healthier and live better. It’s especially wonderful to be able to use these benefits at the Food Co-op, a place we already love and support!” This feedback energizes Mountain Ave. Market, from staff to board members to member-owners, and demonstrates the critical importance of Double Up Food Bucks to the community.

Mountain Ave. Market/Fort Collins Food Co-op is grateful to Nourish Colorado and to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which funds the DUFB program, for supporting us in increasing access to healthy foods.