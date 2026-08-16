Mountain Vista Drive to Close for Repaving

Three- to five-day closure begins Aug. 17 between Giddings Road and Busch Drive

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Drivers in northeast Fort Collins should prepare for a temporary road closure beginning Monday, Aug. 17, as crews repave a section of Mountain Vista Drive.

Community Message

The City of Fort Collins Streets Department will close Mountain Vista Drive to all traffic between Giddings Road and Busch Drive. The work is expected to take three to five days, weather permitting.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured using Giddings Road, Richards Lake Road and Busch Drive. Drivers should expect changing traffic patterns and are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible.

Typical construction hours are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

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The project is part of the city’s Street Maintenance Program, which conducts pavement maintenance and rehabilitation throughout Fort Collins.

More information about the program is available at fortcollins.gov/SMP. Current construction and traffic impacts can be found at fortcollins.gov/TrafficImpacts. Questions may also be directed to the Fort Collins Streets Department at 970-221-6615.

Source: City of Fort Collins Streets Department

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