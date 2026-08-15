Bluegrass Greats Russell Moore & Alison Krauss Head to Loveland

Award-winning musicians bring decades of bluegrass tradition to Blue Arena

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — Northern Colorado bluegrass fans will have a chance to hear some of the genre’s most accomplished musicians when Russell Moore and Alison Krauss come to Loveland on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

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The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Blue Federal Credit Union Arena, 5290 Arena Circle in Loveland.

Russell Moore arrives with more than three decades of history leading IIIrd Tyme Out, the influential group he formed in 1991 after spending his formative years performing with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver.

IIIrd Tyme Out helped introduce a youthful, energetic sound to bluegrass while building a catalog that includes longtime favorites such as “Moundsville Pen,” “Erase The Miles,” “John and Mary,” “Raining In L.A.” and “The Best Durn Ride.”

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The group’s current lineup pairs longtime veterans with a new generation of musicians. Wayne Benson plays mandolin, Keith McKinnon handles five-string banjo, Nathan Aldridge brings a traditional approach to fiddle, and Colton Baker plays bass and contributes harmony vocals.

Moore’s accolades reflect the band’s staying power. IIIrd Tyme Out has been named International Bluegrass Music Association Vocal Group of the Year seven times, while Moore has earned six Male Vocalist of the Year awards.

Despite those decades of recognition, Moore says performing at a high level remains the priority.

“I’m having the time of my life and am loving what I’m doing,” Moore said. “I’ll keep on doing it as long as I’m physically able to produce what people want to hear and what satisfies me as well.”

The Aug. 18 Loveland concert pairs that bluegrass legacy with Alison Krauss, one of the most celebrated voices and musicians in American roots music.

Event Details

Russell Moore & Alison Krauss

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026

7:30 p.m.

Blue Federal Credit Union Arena

5290 Arena Circle, Loveland

Source: Event information provided by Blue Federal Credit Union Arena and Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out.

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