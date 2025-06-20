New Fire Station Opens in Laporte to Bolster Emergency Services

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

State-of-the-art facility enhances fire, rescue, and community support for Northern Colorado residents

LAPORTE, Colo. — Residents of Northern Colorado have a new reason to feel safer thanks to the opening of Poudre Fire Authority’s new Station 7, located at 3016 W. County Road 54G in Laporte. The modern facility replaces the former Station 7 on Overland Drive, which had served the region since 1976.

The upgraded firehouse is now home to Engine 7, Brush 7, and Boat 7—expanding the area’s ability to respond to structure fires, wildfires, high-angle rescues, and water emergencies. Fire crews officially began operating out of the facility on April 21 and have since been settling into the space.

The nearly 50-year-old previous station could no longer accommodate modern equipment, staff, or the operational needs of a growing region. In response, PFA collaborated with BWG Architects and Golden Triangle Construction to develop a purpose-built facility designed with the health, functionality, and rapid response needs of first responders in mind.

Station 7 at night (Courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Support Division Chief Ross Reinking, who oversaw the project, highlighted key features including advanced air filtration, decontamination zones to protect living quarters, and enhanced rest and recovery areas. The station also includes integrated training spaces for rope rescues, ladder work, and water operations.

For the first time in the area, the new station features a reservable community room—a notable addition absent from the original station. “We’re excited to offer this resource to the community of LaPorte,” said Reinking. “Once landscaping is complete, we’ll open it for reservations.”

The community is invited to celebrate at a grand opening event on Saturday, June 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m. The family-friendly event will include station tours, opportunities to meet firefighters, snacks from local vendors, and free T-shirts for the first 50 children.

Station 7 Coin Mockup (Courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

The land for the new station was generously donated by Loveland Ready Mix Concrete. The original Station 7 building is currently listed for sale.

Learn more about Poudre Fire Authority at poudre-fire.org.

Source: Poudre Fire Authority