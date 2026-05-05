Winter Weather Snow Storm Forces Closures in Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Schools canceled, CSU Oval closed, and responders prepare for hazardous travel

A rare May snowstorm is tightening its grip on Northern Colorado, triggering closures, safety precautions, and emergency readiness efforts as heavy, wet snow creates hazardous conditions across the region.

Community Message

Poudre School District has canceled all schools on Wednesday, May 6, citing dangerous travel conditions. At the same time, Colorado State University has closed the Oval starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday due to the risk of falling tree branches weighed down by snow. The area will remain closed on Wednesday for further assessment.

Emergency responders are also preparing for deteriorating road conditions. The Estes Valley Fire Protection District reported crews are outfitting fire apparatus with tire chains to ensure they can safely respond during the storm. Residents are urged to stay alert and watch for emergency vehicles navigating slick roads.

The storm is expected to bring slushy accumulation, reduced visibility, and increased risk from heavy snow loading on trees and infrastructure. Officials across the region are emphasizing caution, particularly during peak travel periods.

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All Poudre School District after-school activities, athletics, and childcare programs have been canceled. Colorado State University is advising the public to avoid the Oval area and follow posted barricades, with updates available at https://safety.colostate.edu.

Additional closures and service disruptions remain possible as conditions evolve. Residents are encouraged to limit travel, monitor local updates, and take precautions as the storm continues through midweek.

If staying aware of fast-changing weather and closures has become part of your morning rhythm, the Daily Update helps keep that connection steady across Northern Colorado.

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Attribution: Poudre School District; Colorado State University; Estes Valley Fire Protection District