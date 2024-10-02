Officials Celebrate Groundbreaking of New Medical School at University of Northern Colorado

Recently, Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera celebrated the groundbreaking with other State officials for the College of Osteopathic Medicine at the University of Northern Colorado (UNC). This new Medical school, the third medical school in the state, will help support Colorado’s healthcare workforce, ensuring that Coloradans have access to high-quality care. The Lt. Governor joined UNC President Andy Feinstein, Greeley Mayor John Gates, UNC Board of Trustees Chairman Dick Monfort, and other community leaders for the groundbreaking.

“I am thrilled to be here at my Alma Mater to celebrate this monumental opportunity for our students, our economy, and our future healthcare workers. The new College of Osteopathic Medicine at UNC will train 150 new doctors each year, ensuring our healthcare workforce is able to provide Coloradans with the high-quality care they deserve. As our state continues to grow, it is critical for communities in every corner of the state to have highly skilled providers to care for us and our family members,” said Lt. Governor Primavera.

This new medical school will attract students from across the country to Colorado, strengthening the healthcare workforce and supporting Colorado’s economy. On May 1, 2024, Governor Polis signed HB24-1231, sponsored by Representatives Mary Young and Lindsey Daugherty and Senators Barbara Kirkmeyer, and Kyle Mullica providing funding for Colorado’s third medical school, new veterinarian training facilities at CSU, and program expansions at MSU and Trinidad State.

“I’m thrilled to be here as we begin construction on the new college of Osteopathic Medicine at the University of Northern Colorado,” said Rep. Mary Young, D-Greeley. “This new medical college will serve as a strong economic driver for Greeley, as well as the surrounding communities, and help meet the medical workforce needs of our rural and underserved neighborhoods. At the legislature, we’ve taken historic steps to increase access to affordable health care and address our workforce shortages in the industry. Today is a historic day as we invest in the future of higher education health care projects and programs that will serve generations to come.”

“Across the state, Colorado is experiencing a shortage of critical health care providers, which is why we are standing up a new medical college in Greeley to train the next generation of professionals in these fields,” said Rep. Lindsey Daugherty, D-Arvada. “Today’s groundbreaking ceremony for the osteopathic medical college means we’re one step closer to training more critical health care providers in our state. I’m proud of our work to lower barriers for Coloradans who want to enter these professions and better serve our communities.”

“This new medical school will be a hub that helps Coloradans get the training needed to provide care and serve their communities, filling critical health care jobs around the state. This groundbreaking is another important step and I can’t wait to see the doors open on this facility,” said Senator Barb Kirkmeyer.

“Colorado is facing a critical shortage of healthcare providers, leading to gaps in care, longer wait times, and limited access to essential services in both rural and urban areas,” said Senator Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton. “As the only practicing nurse at the Colorado State Capitol, I’ve seen firsthand how urgent it is to strengthen our healthcare workforce. The establishment of the College of Osteopathic Medicine will be a game-changer in this effort. It will play a pivotal role in addressing our state’s healthcare challenges and ensuring that every Coloradan has access to the quality care they deserve to lead healthy, thriving lives.”