Pinewood Springs Deaths Ruled Murder-Suicide

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Officials Confirm Murder-Suicide; No Ongoing Threat to Community

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is investigating two deaths in Pinewood Springs (near Estes Park) after deputies discovered a woman and a man deceased inside a home on Deer Lane on the afternoon of September 9.

Deputies responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. when a caller arrived to visit the residents and found them dead. Crime scene investigators processed the residence and recovered multiple firearms. No other individuals were inside the home.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office determined that both adults died of gunshot injuries. The 65-year-old woman’s death was ruled a homicide, while the 64-year-old man’s death was ruled a suicide. Their names will be released at a later time.

According to LCSO, the preliminary investigation indicates there is no threat to the broader community. Investigators continue working to understand the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

“This kind of sudden and tragic loss of life leaves a lasting impact on families, friends, and the surrounding community,” said Investigations Captain Bobby Moll. “As our investigators work to find out what happened, our Victim Response Team and Chaplains will continue offering support to those directly affected.”

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to law enforcement is urged to call LCSO Investigator Marcus Simelane at 970-498-5515.

North Forty News will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as new information is released.