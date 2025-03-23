Red Flag Warning Issued Again: Fire Risk High in Wellington Area

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

WELLINGTON, CO — Don’t let the calm morning deceive you—the risk of wildfire remains dangerously high across Northern Colorado, especially in the Wellington area.

The Wellington Fire Protection District issued a public alert this morning reminding residents that a Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon to 8 PM today (Sunday, March 23).

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, today’s conditions are ripe for rapid fire spread, including:

Strong West Winds : 20–30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph

: 20–30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph Very Low Humidity : 13–20%

: 13–20% Timing : Noon to 8 PM MDT

: Noon to 8 PM MDT Affected Zones: Fire Weather Zones 238, 239, 240, 242, 243, 244, 248, 250, and 251

“Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread,” the NWS stated. “Avoid outdoor burning and any activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.”

What This Means for Northern Colorado Communities

The warning affects a broad region, including Wellington, Waverly, and surrounding parts of Larimer County. Residents are urged to postpone any activities that could lead to unintended ignition—including mowing dry grass, using power tools, or parking over dry vegetation.

What You Can Do Today:

Avoid open flames and fire pits

Postpone welding or grinding outdoors

Don’t toss cigarette butts on the ground

Secure trailer chains to avoid dragging sparks

Report smoke or fire immediately by calling 911

Local fire crews remain on standby throughout the region, and officials say one small spark could lead to a fast-moving wildfire, especially with today’s gusty wind forecast.

